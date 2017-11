Related Coverage Lady Gaga Stops Mohegan Sun Show to Help Injured Fan

(WTNH) — Music fans will see a popular tour make one final go-around.

The Vans ‘Warped Tour’ is coming to an end after more than 22 years.

The influential pop-punk music festival’s organizer announced on Wednesday that the 2018 tour will be its last.

Don’t worry, though, the ‘Warped Tour’ is not totally dead.

A 25th anniversary celebration is being planned for 2019, but it will not include a traveling tour.