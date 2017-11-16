What’s Right With Schools: Branford High School’s Model Congress

BRANFORD, Conn (WTNH)–It’s one of the most popular clubs at Branford High School.

Model congress has thrived for over two decades under the guidance of Founding Father James Petela. It’s been a force across high school student government conferences.

“We come in with an army, we are the Branford army of model congress students…it’s exciting,” said Petela.

From freshman to seniors, over 100 students participate year after year. The club has helped students in many areas, including building confidence.

“To me it was a way prove to myself that I can accomplish a lot more than I previously thought,” said Caroline Erickson.

It also helps to polish public speaking skills, learn and engage about issues affecting the U.S and the world.

“My dream is to be a writer, model congress has definitely opened up my mind to a lot of issues I didn’t really think about before,” said Sarah Marsland, a BHS Senior.

Most importantly, the club has helped countless students find the power and passion to push for positive change.

The support, from teachers like Mr. Petela provided all along the way.

“I just see it again and again every year, that it’s something that changes them.

They come out and they grow in so many ways, on so many levels and so deeply,” said Petela.