When Yale hosts “The Game,” New Haven always wins

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Yes, the rivalry is great. Yes, Yale can win the Ivy League football title if it wins Saturday, but really the whole city of New Haven wins when it hosts “The Game.”

At the Yale Bowl itself, crews have painted a special logo on the field for the 134th football game against arch-rival Harvard. They are even touching up the new seats.

They are the “new” seats, because News 8 found some of the old seats hanging on the wall in Zoi’s on Grove Street. Owner Pete Maniatis turned one room in his restaurant into an ivy-covered Yale shrine. Even so, he welcomes the fans of Yale’s arch enemy.

“We expect, like the last couple times that Harvard came in, we had a sea of red in here around 7:30 in the morning,” Maniatis said. “This is probably the first place is open when they come off the highway.”

Like so many places near campus, he is expecting to do a lot of business Saturday, He already has multiple catering gigs for alumni all over town.

“They have a bunch of family coming in and they want to get together, so we’re doing a couple of events there, and we’re also going to do one event outside at the Yale bowl in the tailgating area,” said Maniatis.

Speaking of tailgating, Yale is expecting more than 50,000 fans at the game. That is going to mean extra traffic around New Haven, and possible parking problems. According to Steve Conn, spokesman for Yale athletics, the tailgating parking lots are already sold out, but there is parking still available across Derby Avenue, near the baseball field.

“We’d like to recommend anybody come down and use our $3 all day rate until 4:00 p.m. at the Temple Street garage and Crown Street garage,” said Doug Hausladen, New Haven’s Transportation Director. “The other thing would be to drive to Union Station and pick the Yale shuttle up.”

You could also stay away from campus and the Yale Bowl if you’re not going to the game, but if you are going, why not make a whole day of it?

“It’s a great family fun day and so we invite everybody to come on down afterwards and have some dinner before scooting back on out,” Hausladen said.

Yale reminds everyone that there is no turkey-for-ticket exchange this year. You can drop off non-perishable food for the Connecticut Food Bank, but there will be no tickets handed out, and there is no place to put donated Turkeys.