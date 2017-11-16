Woman arrested for robbing Putnam Price Chopper

By Published:
Nicole Taylor (Putnam Police)

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH)– A woman was arrested for robbing a Price Chopper overnight Thursday in Putnam.

Police say at around 3 a.m., officers responded to the Price Chopper, at 251 Kennedy Drive, for a robbery. A woman had given a note to the cashier, demanding money from the register.

The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Nicole Taylor, then ran out of the Price Chopper and was chased by the night manager.

When police arrived, they found Taylor hiding in the bushes.

Taylor was charged with robbery, larceny and threatening. She was held on $25,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Putnam Police at 860-928-6565.

