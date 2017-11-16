Woodbridge man accused of stealing $30K in workers’ compensation

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Woodbridge man is facing charges after police say he stole more than $30,000 in workers’ compensation pay.

According to Woodbridge Police, 46-year-old Michael Steinfeld was collecting workers’ compensation after saying he was hurt on the job for a Seymour paving company.

Police say Steinfeld was collecting these funds while working another job.

If found guilty, Steinfeld is facing a maximum term of 20 years in prison and/or a fine of $15,000.

The case will be prosecuted by the Workers’ Compensation Fraud Control Unit.