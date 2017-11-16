Wyman out, Klarides pondering

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman will not run for Governor next year.

It means the highest-profile Democrat is out of the race but the highest-profile Republican has yet to decide.

The 71-year-old Lt. Governor says she has gone back and forth for weeks on this decision and finally decided not to run when she realized she was so busy that it took four weeks to schedule a dinner with her college-aged granddaughter.

“I got in this business because of my kids and I’m getting out of it for the same reason; my grandchildren,” she explained.

Lt. Gov. Wyman started on the Tolland Board of Education in 1979 and served in the legislature as state comptroller before spending eight years as Lt. Governor.

She’s nearly joined at the hip on policy and decisions with Governor Malloy, whose approval rating is the lowest of any Governor in recent memory.

She says her decision had nothing to do with that, although many political observers have said it would drag her down if she ran.

“I would stand by Dan Malloy again,” said Wyman, adding, “I do believe in the future, people are going to look back and say, ‘You know what? He’s done some very, very good things for our state.'”

The Governor returned the compliment, saying, “She’s a great friend and a wonderful public servant and I know that she had her own internal debate about this.”

Wyman has released the following statement on the 2018 Governor’s race:

I thank the people of Connecticut for having given me the great honor and privilege of serving as their Lieutenant Governor. Four decades ago, I ran for a seat on the Tolland Board of Education to be a voice for my children. Many years later, I’ve been humbled and proud to serve with men and women on both sides of the aisle who were strong and honorable leaders, who did their duty in the best interests of their constituents and the state as a whole, and who helped make Connecticut a better place. I want to thank everyone who has come forward with offers to help on a campaign—Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters from across the state. The outpouring of support has been overwhelming and humbling. I made this decision after careful consideration and discussion with my family and friends, and after my granddaughter, a freshman at college, asked a simple question, ‘will you come over for dinner, Grandma?’ It took four weeks to schedule that dinner. This is not how I want to be a grandparent. I believe that family should come first. While I will not seek election to the Governor’s office in 2018, I am proud of our accomplishments on so many issues: healthcare, education, veterans’ services, and human rights to name a few. I look forward to supporting the next generation as they find their voices—just as I did when I ran for the Board of Education. We have a lot to look forward to. People are organizing and standing up for what they believe in—justice, healthcare, human rights—in ways we haven’t seen in decades. More women are running for office, and we see more diversity in our elected officials. These are positive indicators of an informed and active electorate. I am deeply appreciative to Governor Malloy for asking me to run as his Lieutenant Governor. I believe that people will come to understand the truly extraordinary work he and this administration have done, underpinned by a profound commitment to the people who elected us. They are among the many people in this state who, every single day, commit to making this a better place for everyone. I have been honored to work with them, and I will continue to support their efforts.”

The other high profile woman elected official at the State Capitol, House Republican leader Themis Klarides of Derby, is also trying to decide about whether or not to run for Governor.

She tells News 8, “I’m going to take next week, Thanksgiving, and with my family and really try and get some rest from this long session and make a decision and what I think I can best serve the state of Connecticut.”

There are a couple of dozen candidates that have been raising money and visiting town committees, but none have the name recognition of Wyman or Klarides.