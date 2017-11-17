4 injured in large fire atop 6-story apartment building

NEW YORK CITY (WNTH/AP)–Dozens of firefighters are battling a massive fire in New York City. A six-story building in Hamilton Heights, Harlem caught fire around 3 p.m. Friday.

There are stores on the first floor of the building, and 34 apartments throughout the rest of the building. The fire started on the top floor, according to officials.

The Fire Department of New York says more than 200 firefighters are at the scene. There are no reports of injuries.

The building’s top floor was engulfed in flames, and thick smoke billowed from the building.