8 Minute Meals: tuna and salmon fish cakes

(WTNH) — Clean eating health coach Nikki Gallias shows News 8 how to make tuna and salmon fish cakes mixed with sweet potatoes.
Sweet Potato Fish Cakes:
makes twelve cakes
Ingredients:
• 2 eggs
• 1 cup almond flour
• 1 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
• coconut oil or ghee to coat the baking tray
• ½ cup of scallions or red onion finely chopped
• ½ cup of finely chopped celery
• 2 tablespoons of parsley
• 2 tablespoons of dill
• 1 cup of sweet potato pureed (you can use a can or fresh sweet potato)
• 2 cans of tuna (drain the water)
• 2 cans of salmon (drain the water)
Instructions:
Preheat oven 425 on Bake
• Add the drained tuna and Salmon to a large mixing bowl and mix well.
• Add the sweet potato, egg, almond flour scallions or red onion, celery,
parsley, dill, salt and your favorite spices, mix well until combined.
• Brush your parchment paper or baking tray with coconut oil or ghee. Make
patties and place them on the tray.
• Bake for 10 minutes and then carefully flip each patty with a spatula and
bake for another 10 minutes.
• Serve with fresh lemon and scallions, or with a side of your favorite dipping
sauce.