Additional $2 million released for electric vehicle rebates

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state of Connecticut is releasing $2 million in additional funding to continue a consumer rebate program for residents, businesses and municipalities that purchase or least eligible electric vehicles.

Under the Connecticut Hydrogen and Electric Automobile Purchase Rebate Program, consumers can receive cash rebates ranging from $750 to $5,000. Eligible vehicles include battery electric, fuel cell and plug-in hybrids. Since its launch in 2015, 2,067 electric vehicles have been leased or purchased under the program.

Related Content: More funding made available for electric car rebates  

The additional $2 million was announced Friday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the annual Connecticut International Auto Show in Hartford.

Funding for the program , administered by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, comes from the energy services company Avangrid as part of a broader commitment to electric vehicles and other clean energy technologies.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s