Bloomfield Superintendent receives special honor

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–The Superintendent of Bloomfield Public Schools received a special honor on Friday night.

Dr. James Thompson, Jr. has been named the 2017 Superintendent of the Year by the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents.

Thompson is credited with a 17 percent increase in the graduation rate at Bloomfield High School over the past six years. Bloomfield High is in an elite class, recognized by the U.S. News and World Report as one of the state’s best high schools.

