Blumenthal calls Republican tax plan “zombie healthcare bill”

Senator Richard Blumenthal. (FILE- WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling the Senate Republican tax cut bill that passed on Thursday “a zombie healthcare bill.”

The bill includes a provision to eliminate the health insurance coverage mandate of the Affordable Care Act, an effort that died in the Senate earlier this year.

“Literally in the dead of the night the Senate Finance Committee rushed through a proposal that takes health care away from millions of Americans, raises taxes for the middle class, transfers wealth to the wealthiest, and denies deductions that are critical to us in Connecticut,” Blumenthal said.

Senate Republican leaders plan to bring the bill up for a vote the week after Thanksgiving.

Blumenthal says he believes the bill will not pass.

