Burglary at West Haven house caught on camera

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–West Haven police are searching for some bold thieves who ripped off some appliances from an empty house. The crime was caught on camera.

Detectives set up surveillance video inside the house, and caught the thieves red-handed. The burglary happened Monday night in a home on Gilbert Street. Police released the video on Friday.

Police are trying to identify a man seen walking with a limp in the video.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact West Haven police.