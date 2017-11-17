Bus catches fire in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A bus caught fire in Hartford on Friday morning.

The bus fire broke out at the corner of Columbus Boulevard and Morgan Street at around 11 a.m.

News 8 learned on the scene that the Go Bus was traveling from Boston to New York after picking up passengers in Massachusetts. The bus had made a stop in Hartford when it caught fire.

Firefighters responded to the scene to put out the flames. Everyone was able to get out of the bus safely and there were no injuries reported.

The fire happened near a car rental agency, so many passengers were seen renting cars to continue to their destination.

Columbus Blvd. in that area is closed for the investigation.

The cause of the fire is unknown.