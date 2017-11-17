Bus catches fire in Hartford

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/ Mark Davis)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A bus caught fire in Hartford on Friday morning.

The bus fire broke out at the corner of Columbus Boulevard and Morgan Street at around 11 a.m.

News 8 learned on the scene that the Go Bus was traveling from Boston to New York after picking up passengers in Massachusetts. The bus had made a stop in Hartford when it caught fire.

bus fire 2 Bus catches fire in Hartford
(WTNH/ Report It)

Firefighters responded to the scene to put out the flames. Everyone was able to get out of the bus safely and there were no injuries reported.

bus fire 3 Bus catches fire in Hartford
(WTNH/ Report It)

The fire happened near a car rental agency, so many passengers were seen renting cars to continue to their destination.

Columbus Blvd. in that area is closed for the investigation.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s