Local businesses ready for “The Game”

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants near the Yale Bowl have been getting ready all week for the big crowds.

Joey Pascale with Michaelangelo Pizza & Subs said, “Tomorrow it will be special. We get here at 10:30 so we are expecting people here as soon as we get here.”

That’s a good thing because football fans have arrived. Christina Landes came to New Haven from California. She said, “Everyone is so pumped and it’s amazing the energy that you feel. I love it. I’m so excited for tomorrow.”

Business owners said they know what to expect. Ayman Gebril with Est. Est. Restaurant said, “It’s not like the first time we do the business with Yale-Harvard.” Pascale added, “People just love the subs here I think. The pizza is really good too. So it is either slices or subs.”

Est. Est. Restaurant added they stocked up on food. Gebril told NEWS8, “I doubled the order for only this weekend and no day off on this weekend too for my staff. Everybody here on the clock.”

Michaelangelo Pizza and Subs will be fully staffed. Pascale added, “It brings people in so much. I have family and friends who live all around here and people are parking on their streets so it brings in people from all over.”

Landes added, “I think the rivalry. Yale versus Harvard. I haven’t gone to this school but it seems like it has always been a huge, huge game.”

Fans said they are ready for tomorrow’s game. Stephanie Segel and Landes said, “Scarfs, socks, Yale socks. we are going to wear our stickers, paint our faces.”