Clinton man chraged with DUI after rollover crash on I-95

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–A Clinton man is being charged with DUI after a crash that sent six people to the hospital with injuries.

Goodrich was charged with DUI (Photo: State Police).

38-year-old David Goodrich is accused of slamming on his breaks, causing another car to smash into his. The crash happened on I-95 northbound near Exit 58 in Guilford.

Goodrich’s car rolled over onto its roof within the median, according to police. The other car sustained severe front-end damage.

Goodrich told police that he was heading back to Clinton after hanging out with family and friends at Eli’s Restaurant in Branford. He failed a field sobriety test.

The driver of the second car and all three passengers were sent to Yale-New Haven Hospital with minor injuries. Goodrich and the passenger in his car were taken to Yale-New Haven Shoreline Clinic, also with minor injuries.

