Community rallies for New Britain father facing deportation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Britain father is set to go before immigration officials once again. He’s expected to be deported back to his native Mexico. His community is rallying behind him Friday, hoping to stop that from happening.

Mariano Cardoso Senior will come to the federal building at some point Friday in Hartford. It was just last month that he was here to find out his fate. That’s when he was told he had until November 17th to buy a plane ticket back to Mexico or he would be detained.

That day has come and right now we don’t know if Cardoso Senior has that plane ticket or when he’ll be going back to Mexico.

In October a large crowd showed up there to rally for the Cardoso family. They’re expected to do the same Friday.

Just a bit of background here, Cardoso came into the U.S. illegally back in 1990. He has a wife and three kids. In 2011,the New Britain man was set to be deported but that order was eventually suspended. The son tells News 8 that paperwork issues prevented his father from becoming a U.S. citizen.

Some argue that if the situation was handled properly and he came here legally, he wouldn’t be faced with this issue.

This all comes after a Cheshire mother was granted a stay earlier this week. She was facing deportation after she came to the U.S. illegally from Albania years ago.

Right now it’s a wait and see as to what will happen today to Cardoso senior. In addition to the rally that will be held here at the federal building, a vigil is set to take place Friday night at the Cardoso home.