Cruisin’ Connecticut – Dream Rides at the CT International Auto Show

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – We are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Hartford, home of the 2017 Connecticut International Auto Show.

You’ll be able to experience antiques form the early 1900’s – some even made right here in Connecticut. Then you can make your way over to the muscle cars and exotic rides that dreams are made of.

You can check out (and sit in) vehicles from 24 car lines, and you can even test drive some.

Auto Show Director, Chris Russell explains how the event has evolved over the past few years:

What’s happened is the technology has trickled down. It’s matriculated to all of the vehicles a couple of years ago, if you came to the show. Only the high end models and expensive models had the technology. Now they’re in all of these models.

The show runs:

Friday, November 17th: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Saturday, November 18th: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 19th: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Adults – $12.00

Children (6-12) – $5.00

Children under 6 – Free

Military – Free (with appropriate military ID – white active duty or blue retired military cards)

Check out the CT International Auto Show at the Connecticut Convention Center: 100 Columbus Blvd. Hartford, CT 06103

