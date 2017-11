NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A woman was found dead outside on a New Haven street on Friday night.

Police confirmed to News 8 that the body of a woman was found behind 199 Franklin Street in New Haven, in the area of an apartment complex.

Police said they are investigating the incident as a death, but that no criminal activity is suspected at this time.

New Haven police are on the scene collecting evidence. No further information was immediately made available by police.