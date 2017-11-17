Emotionally disturbed man barricades himself in Milford apartment

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH. Kent Pierce)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Police say that an emotionally disturbed man has barricaded himself in an apartment complex on Friday morning.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of 25 High Street. According to Police, officers are responding to an emotionally disturbed man who barricaded himself inside his apartment.

Adjacent apartments were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Police say that High Street at Green Street is closed and Factory Lane at Helwig Street is also closed.

Motorists and residents are being cautioned to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

milford standoff Emotionally disturbed man barricades himself in Milford apartment
(WTNH/ George Roelofsen)

News 8 has a crew on the way that will keep you updated on this story.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s