Emotionally disturbed man barricades himself in Milford apartment

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Police say that an emotionally disturbed man has barricaded himself in an apartment complex on Friday morning.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of 25 High Street. According to Police, officers are responding to an emotionally disturbed man who barricaded himself inside his apartment.

Adjacent apartments were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Large Police Presence in the area of 25 High St. High St closed at Green St. Also Factory Lane closed at Helwig St Avoid the area use alternate route — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) November 17, 2017

Police say that High Street at Green Street is closed and Factory Lane at Helwig Street is also closed.

In #Milford, police say an emotionally disturbed person is barricaded in an apartment. High St. shut down at Green St. pic.twitter.com/IgyWjNtXC9 — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) November 17, 2017

Motorists and residents are being cautioned to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Police have EDP who is barricaded in this apartment complex. Adjacent apartments were evacuated as a precaution. Heavy Police presence on scene. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) November 17, 2017

News 8 has a crew on the way that will keep you updated on this story.