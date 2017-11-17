Girlfriend of man charged with killing parents goes to court

By Published:
Jennifer Valiante is arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court, in Bridgeport, Conn., Monday, Nov. 2, 2015. Valiante is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the deaths of Jeanette and Jeffrey Navin. Their son, Kyle Navin, has been arrested for their murders. (Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The girlfriend of a Connecticut man charged with killing his parents for threatening to cut him out of their will is expected to plead guilty to related charges.

The Hartford Courant reports that 33-year-old Jennifer Valiante is scheduled to appear in court Friday where she’ll plead guilty to hindering prosecution. She had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Related: Judge orders fingerprints from woman in parent killings

Prosecutors allege she knew about or helped Kyle Navin plan the murders of his parents, Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin, whose bodies were found in Weston in October 2015 about two months after they disappeared. They had been shot. Navin is being held on $2.5 million bond while he awaits trial.

2016 01 22 kyle navin court Girlfriend of man charged with killing parents goes to court
FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2015, file photo, Kyle Navin, charged with killing his parents, appears at a presentment at the Fairfield County Courthouse in Bridgeport, Conn. Navin’s charge of murdering his parents was among the top stories in Connecticut for 2015. (Autumn Driscoll/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)

Related: Connecticut man accused of killing parents pleads not guilty

Police say Valiante’s fingerprint was found on a checkbook belonging to the Navins.

She has denied knowing about the killings.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s