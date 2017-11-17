Girlfriend of man charged with killing parents goes to court

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The girlfriend of a Connecticut man charged with killing his parents for threatening to cut him out of their will is expected to plead guilty to related charges.

The Hartford Courant reports that 33-year-old Jennifer Valiante is scheduled to appear in court Friday where she’ll plead guilty to hindering prosecution. She had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Prosecutors allege she knew about or helped Kyle Navin plan the murders of his parents, Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin, whose bodies were found in Weston in October 2015 about two months after they disappeared. They had been shot. Navin is being held on $2.5 million bond while he awaits trial.

Police say Valiante’s fingerprint was found on a checkbook belonging to the Navins.

She has denied knowing about the killings.

