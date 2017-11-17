Hartford firefighters respond to house fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A fire broke out at a home in Hartford on Friday afternoon.

Hartford fire officials say that at around 1 p.m., they responded to a working fire at the house at 50 Franklin Avenue.

Working fire 50 Franklin Ave. companies are on scene working. — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) November 17, 2017

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames and no injuries were reported.

There is no word on if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

Fire at 50 Franklin Ave is extinguished. No injuries reported. Great job by HFD personnel pic.twitter.com/Hpb1OQ9eVa — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) November 17, 2017

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.