Hartford man arrested after tossing heroin in dumpster

(WTNH)– A Hartford man is accused of tossing more than $285,000 worth of heroin into a dumpster while trying to run from police in Ohio.

Renaldo Diaz-Guzman, 25, is now in Ohio police custody.

Police said he tossed the 3.5 pounds of heroin into the dumpster as he was running from officers following a traffic stop.

Diaz-Guzman is being charged with possession and trafficking in heroin, both first-degree felonies, and failure to comply, which is also a felony.

If convicted, he could face up to 21 years in prison and a $42,500 fine.