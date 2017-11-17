Killer of 7 in Connecticut sentenced to life in prison

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — An East Coast drifter who killed seven people in Connecticut in 2003 has been sentenced to life in prison.

A state judge in New Britain handed down a 360-year prison sentence Friday for William Devin Howell, who pleaded guilty to six murder charges in September. He’s also serving a 15-year sentence for manslaughter in the seventh person’s death.

Related Content: Drifter pleads guilty to killing 6 people in Connecticut

Victims’ relatives who spoke during the emotional hearing had angry words for Howell and described how the killings devastated their lives.

Related Content: Suspected serial killer offered plea deal by prosecutors

The Hampton, Virginia, native apologized in court, saying his acts were “monstrous, cowardly and selfish.”

Related Content: Man accused of killing 7 to waive right to hearing

Howell is believed to be the most prolific serial killer in Connecticut history — not counting mass shootings. The bodies of six women and a man were found buried behind a strip mall in New Britain.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.