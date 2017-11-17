Large pasta producer expands, building facility in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)–Business after business is leaving Connecticut, but one company that started here and has grown here is expanding again.

Carla’s Pasta started out with a very small office in the late ’70’s, and they’re expanding for the third time in the last 15 years. They say they are 100% committed to staying in Connecticut while others like GE at Aetna and most recently Minolta are moving out of the state.

“We’re making pasta, is not like making a widget,” Carla Squatrito said.

Once you hear the accent, you know Carla is the real deal. Straight from Italy, making 1-million pounds of pasta a week from family recipes.

“You have to have people that know exactly how to treat the product and the fillings in the pasta,” Squatrito said.

The work force is the main reason Carla’s Pasta is committing to Connecticut, and doubling down. Tonight Sandro Squatrito helped his mother break ground on a massive expansion project in South Windsor.

“So having a manufacturing facility in Connecticut is rare, one that is growing is even more rare, and the types of jobs that we are building a really beyond hourly we are going to have management we are going to have directors,” Sandro said.

The 70,000-plus square feet facility will be the size of a Home Depot or a Walmart. That’s how committed they are to Connecticut. Sandro Squatrito says it is not just the size, it is also the technology that they are adding.”

“It is a world class food safety manufacturing type facility, and it’s going to have things built into it that literally world level,” he said.

So how big of a deal is it? Representatives Larson and Courtney attended the groundbreaking along with Mayor Saud Anwar of South Windsor, who has high hopes for Carla’s.

“We are so proud, this is going to be the largest pasta company in the country.”

To give you an idea of how fast the pasta company is growing, once they finish their expansion, they expect outgrow it and will need to break new ground on the new building in four years.