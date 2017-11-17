Malloy cuts aid to cities and towns under new state budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Malloy is making more spending cuts under the new state budget.

The recently passed budget calls for the Governor to make about $180 million in unspecified cuts to balance the books. On Friday, he announced the bulk of that will come from aid to the cities and towns.

Every community was cut. New Haven is cut about $300,000. Wallingford almost $2 million. The Governor’s office says he has to make these cuts because legislative leaders didn’t want to in their latest round of budget revisions.