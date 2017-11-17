Man caught on surveillance stealing from Stop and Shop

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Police are investigating a robbery at a Hamden Stop and Shop.

30-year-old Bruce Steiniger was caught on store surveillance cameras stealing $54.34 worth of goods, according to police.

A store loss prevention officer witnessed the incident while viewing surveillance footage, and watched as Steininger re-entered the store to try and steal more items.

The officer confronted Steininger, and he ran away, jumping into a car.

Steininger was arrested shortly thereafter at a gas station.

He is being charged with larceny, and is held on $5,000 bond. He will appear in court on November 22.

