Man caught on surveillance stealing from Stop and Shop

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Police are investigating a robbery at a Hamden Stop and Shop.
30-year-old Bruce Steiniger was caught on store surveillance cameras stealing $54.34 worth of goods, according to police.
A store loss prevention officer witnessed the incident while viewing surveillance footage, and watched as Steininger re-entered the store to try and steal more items.
The officer confronted Steininger, and he ran away, jumping into a car.
Steininger was arrested shortly thereafter at a gas station.
He is being charged with larceny, and is held on $5,000 bond. He will appear in court on November 22.
