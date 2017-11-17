Man charged with arson, burglary in Morris fire

MORRIS, Conn. (WTNH)– A 23-year-old man was arrested Thursday on arson and burglary charges after an investigation into a fire that happened in Morris last month.

State Police say at around 2:20 p.m., Daniel Hunchak, of Morris, was arrested at Torrington Superior Court from an active warrant for his arrest. He was charged with arson and burglary.

Police say the charges stem from an investigation into a fire that occurred in Morris on October 28th. However, no further details were given.

Hunchak was held on a $100,000 bond and appeared in court Friday morning.