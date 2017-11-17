Overturned dump truck causes delays on I-95 in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–An accident on I-95 northbound in Guilford has closed all but one lane. The accident took place between exit 57 and 58, and was reported around 5:05 p.m.

A dump truck and car were involved in the crash. The dump truck was overturned, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. Minor injuries have been reported.

Traffic is backed up through the area, and delays are expected for a while.

This is a breaking news story. News 8 will update this story with the latest information.