Overturned dump truck causes delays on I-95 in Guilford

By Published: Updated:

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–An accident on I-95 northbound in Guilford has closed all but one lane. The accident took place between exit 57 and 58, and was reported around 5:05 p.m.

A dump truck and car were involved in the crash. The dump truck was overturned, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. Minor injuries have been reported.

Traffic is backed up through the area, and delays are expected for a while.

This is a breaking news story. News 8 will update this story with the latest information.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s