Pet of the Week: Ebony

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an adorable Domestic Short Haired kitten named Ebony.

This sweet boy is only 3-months-old! Ebony is a very vocal feline with an interesting white chest. Besides his cute purring, his fur is incredibly soft!

For more information on Ebony, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

