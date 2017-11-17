Police: Man tried to abduct young girl in Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–Newington police are warning residents about a man who tried to abduct a young girl.

The incident happened in front of Patterson Elementary School in Newington around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

Police said the man offered the 12-year-old girl a ride home. The girl did not recognize him, and ignored his offer. The man slowly followed the girl, asking her multiple times to get into the car.

The girl then approached her father, who was waiting to pick her up from school.

The car then drove off.

The man is described as white, possibly in his 50’s with a beard and brown hair.

School surveillance video captured an image of the vehicle, which appears to be an older model silver Volkswagen Passat.

No registration plate was visible.

Newington Police has increased patrols in the area around all schools, and school security staff has been made aware of the incident.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Newington Police Department at (860) 666-8445.

