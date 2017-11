NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Octane may be a popular bar with the younger crowd but police say many of the patrons weren’t just younger, they were underage.

On Thursday, more than 125 underage persons were observed and documented in Octane Cafe on Tilley Street or on its outdoor patio. Numerous fake id’s were confiscated from underage college students and several more were found on the floor and patio of the establishment.

The bar was found to be in violation of numerous liquor establishment laws.

The commission will further investigate and follow up with potential fines, license suspensions, and other administrative sanctions. The police department and commission will continue to conduct random spot checks of the city’s establishments throughout the holiday season and year.