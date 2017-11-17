Push on to get more women to run for legislature

By Published:
Connecticut State representatives at the Capitol (AP Photo / Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a big push on to get more women to run for office in next year’s legislative elections.

Two Democratic State Senators have been named to launch two organizations aimed at finding and training women to run for House and Senate seats. Republicans say they are way ahead of the game.

A lot has been reported about how Democrats made significant gains in last week’s municipal elections but it was also a big night for women. New Haven, New Britain, Bristol and West Hartford elected women mayors, and many women were elected to city and town boards. Now the aim is for more gains at the ballot by women in 2018.

Democratic State Senator Beth Bye of West Hartford says Democratic women were energized by the 2016 results and fear losing ground on things like women’s health and the environment. She’s founding board member of a group called PoliticaCT.  “The organization is going to be focused on four to five House or Senate races that we believe, are not currently occupied by progressive women, where progressive women can win those races,” said Bye.

Another Democratic group is focused on training women candidates. Senator Mae Flexer of Danielson has been named Executive Director and says “We’re really excited that ‘Emerge Connecticut’ has launched here and that we’re going to be the  premier training place for Democratic women who want to run for office to have the skills to be successful on election day November 2018.”

The highest ranking Republican woman at the Capitol, House Minority Leader Rep. Themis Klarides (R-Derby) is contemplating her own run for Governor.  She convinced her own sister to run and win a legislative seat last year and says, “We believe that the more women we have builds up our caucuses in a way; women have different perspectives, they have different skill sets, they have different solution solving skills.”

And Klarides points out that the House Republican caucus already has the largest number and the largest percentage of women state lawmakers at the Capitol.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s