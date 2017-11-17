Quinnipiac students arrested for setting fires in dorms

Related Coverage Power restored to most of Quinnipiac campus after outage

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Two Quinnipiac University students have been arrested after police said they lit fires in three separate dormitory bathrooms.

The fires were set in two trash cans, as well as several bathroom stalls, according to the Hamden fire department.

One student suffered a burn to his hand while attempting to move a burning trash can.

19-year-old Bernard Wright, a tennis player from Norway, and Carmelo Dazzolari, 18, of New Jersey, were charged with third-degree arson, first degree reckless endangerment, reckless burning and criminal mischief.

