BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 63 in Bethany is closed due to an accident that snapped a pole.

According to Connecticut State Police, at approximately 1:36 a.m. Friday morning, a car crashed into a pole on Route 63.

The pole sustained significant damage and there are wires down in the area.

Rout 63 will be shut down at Luke Hill Road until everything is repaired. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

No one was injured during this incident.