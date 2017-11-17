Serious crash closes road in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A serious crash has closed a road in Seymour on Friday morning.

Police say they are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that happened on Derby Avenue at around 2 a.m.

Derby Avenue will be closed for an undetermined amount of time for the investigation.

Seymour Police investigating serious motor vehicle accident on Derby Avenue. Roadway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while accident remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/dwl659h9bP — Seymour Police Dept. (@SeymourPoliceCT) November 17, 2017

There is no word on if anyone was injured. The cause of the crash is also unknown at this time.