Staying fit and healthy during the holidays

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Getting to the gym maybe challenging when holiday obligations set in, but all is not lost.

“It’s not necessary to have a gym membership, it’s not necessary to have a personal trainer but it is necessary to move our bodies,” says certified personal trainer Jessica DaSilva at GFit gym.

She prescribes high intensity interval training to torch calories to her attentive class.

“We’re going to go ahead and go through a series of 5 different exercise, 30 seconds each and 15 seconds of rest period.”

First up — jumping jacks.

“Keep breathing, nice tight core.”

Next – push ups.

These full body moves and rests – come with a huge benefit.

“Your calorie burn can continue for up to 36 hours after your exercise.”

Jessica explains, “The reason for that is that you brought your heart rate up, you brought it down, you brought it up, you brought it down, you create an oxygen deficit and that helps you burn calories throughout the day.”

Walking lunges —

“Inhale down, exhale to push.”

Russian twists —

‘Nice full twist.”

and squats —

“Weight is in the back of the heels.”

Complete the set.

Done three times — takes about 11 minutes.

Do the entire routine twice more — and you get in that daily recommendation of 30 minutes of exercise a day.

For Sara Paduch – it’s all about keeping things in perspective during the holiday season, “Everyone indulges and my opinion, if you don’t give into your craving, you’re going to binge.”

Staying active keeps her focused.

Sara says, “If you gain weight, you gain weight. It’s being happy with your body and we all get there eventually. So it’s just putting in that dedication and the hard work.”

When it comes to watching your weight – Jessica says it comes down to counting calories.

If you want to lose pounds — calories in have to be less than calories out.