Stonington water now safe to drink after testing positive for fecal matter

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–Officials in Stonington say that the water in the Pawcatuck area is now safe to drink, as it tested negative for E. Coli. 

Earlier this week, the water tested positive for fecal matter. Inspectors visited nearly three dozen restaurants that were potentially impacted.

Although the water is safe now, officials suggest running cold water out of all faucets for at least 2-5 minutes. Residents are also told to make sure all fixtures connected to public water are clean and sanitized.

Wash and sanitize all food contact surfaces before using them, change your water filters and/or water treatment, and make sure to drain, flush and refill your water tanks.

