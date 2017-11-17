Wallingford stands to lose nearly $2 million in budget cuts

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Spending cuts may soon hit a city or town where you live, as Governor Malloy has made it clear, he has no choice. The new  state budget calls for millions in cuts to cities and towns.

One of the hardest hit was Wallingford, where the mayor was quite surprised to hear about the cuts.

“This is the worst budgetary time period that I’ve seen in office,” Dickinson said. “And I’ve been in office for over 30 years.”

Malloy slashed $91 million in aid from cities and towns statewide, and Wallingford is bracing for a massive loss of $1.8 million.

“If it’s 2 million dollars less, that’s a major concern. That’s a major concern,” Dickinson said.

Dickinson said Wallingford is already plugging budget holes with cash reserves, and that is before this latest cut. While there are no immediate plans for layoffs, he says “that’s not off the table.”

Wallingford residents are shaking their heads.

“I think it’s bad news for everybody. I don’t think there’s anything good that can come out of it,” said resident Mike Feder.

“In my opinion the governor is not worried about much of anything. He’s on his way out the door,” said another resident.

