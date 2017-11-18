Groton parolee charged with dealing heroin with baby in car

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)–A Groton man who was out on parole was back behind bars on Friday night, accused of dealing heroin.

26-year-old Rashon Saunders was arrested on Thursday afternoon, after police said they caught him selling the drug in a parking lot along the Gold Star Highway.

Police said he sold heroin to another man while a baby slept in the back seat of his car.

Cody Belanger-Marlow, 26, of B Street in Groton, purchased the heroin, and police charged him with possession.

Police also said they found a gun that was reported stolen in Saunders’ possession at the time of the deal.