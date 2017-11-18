Groton parolee charged with dealing heroin with baby in car

Published:

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)–A Groton man who was out on parole was back behind bars on Friday night, accused of dealing heroin.

26-year-old Rashon Saunders was arrested on Thursday afternoon, after police said they caught him selling the drug in a parking lot along the Gold Star Highway.

Police said he sold heroin to another man while a baby slept in the back seat of his car.

Cody Belanger-Marlow, 26, of B Street in Groton, purchased the heroin, and police charged him with possession.

Police also said they found a gun that was reported stolen in Saunders’ possession at the time of the deal.

