Hartford Healthcare reaches mutli-year deal with Anthem

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Healthcare announced early Saturday morning that it has reached an agreement on a contract with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The two companies had been locked in a contract dispute since October, leaving patients hanging in the balance.

The new contract is retroactive to October 1, meaning patients who received out-of-network care from Hartford HealthCare since that date will pay what they would have paid as if Hartford HealthCare had been in network all along.

In a release, Hartford Healthcare’s President and COO Jeffrey Flaks apologized for the problems caused by the dispute, saying, “We deeply understand and regret the inconvenience and disruption that being out of network has caused our patients and communities. Everything we do is aimed at creating more access to exceptional services. I speak for all my colleagues at Hartford HealthCare in thanking our patients for their understanding during this difficult time.”

The three-year agreement means patients with Anthem insurance once again have in-network access to Hartford HealthCare’s offerings, including physicians, facilities, programs and services. “Connecticut residents deserve access to healthcare that is second to none,” Flaks added. “Our fair agreement with Anthem helps ensure that will be the case, and that we can continue to offer the highest quality, comprehensive, coordinated care to more people – now and in the future.”