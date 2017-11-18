Hartford mayor Luke Bronin considering run for governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Hartford mayor Luke Bronin says he is considering a run for governor in next year’s election, though he hasn’t made a decision yet.

“It’s not something I had planned to do right now, but over the past few weeks I’ve heard from a number of people around the state urging me to consider it,” Bronin said. “I haven’t made a decision, but I am considering it, and I’m the coming weeks, I’ll be talking with and listening to folks in the City of Hartford and elsewhere about it.”

The Democratic mayor is almost two years into his first term as Hartford mayor, after beating out incumbent Pedro Segarra in 2015.

He would join a list of other candidates including Bridgeport mayor Joe Ganim, Greenwich’s Dita Bhargava, Hebron’s Sean Connolly, Middletown mayor Dan Drew and Branford’s Jacey Wyatt.

