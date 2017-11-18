Highlights: Daniel Hand field hockey wins Class M title

Published:

It was a busy day across the state as high school championships were played in soccer volleyball and field hockey, and we’ve got you covered with highlights.

In field hockey, the Class M championship featured #2 Daniel Hand taking on New Canaan.

The Tigers get the scoring going first, as Jaqueline Sandor gets a good swing on it. Hand led, 1-0.

In the second, Hand makes it a 2 goal lead. Kathryn Donahey gets a couple of cracks at it and scores.

The Rams got a late goal, but the Tigers hang on to win it 2-1 the final. Hand is the champs of Class M.

