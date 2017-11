SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 84 in Southbury is closed in both directions this morning due to a tractor trailer accident and fire.

The closure was reported around 5 AM between Exits 15 and 17. Two tractor trailers were reportedly involved in the accident.

#CTtraffic: I84 eb x16-17 all lanes closed and wb x16-17 Southbury two lanes closed for minor injury TT crash and fire. pic.twitter.com/8q6my9nGKo — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 18, 2017

State Police said minor injuries were sustained. It is unknown how long the highway will be closed.