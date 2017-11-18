Plainfield man, woman arrested on drug charges with kids in home

Related Coverage Plainfield Police arrest man accused of selling narcotics

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–Police in Plainfield made two drug-related arrests on Saturday. Officers seized about 10 grams of heroin and about six grams of crack cocaine from a home on Norwich Road.

32-year-old Michael Devost and 25-year-old Deeonna Benoit-Bouchard were arrested. Police said Devost threw drugs out a third-story window in an attempt to hide them from police.

The drugs were found in the driveway, and picked up by police as evidence.

Three children were also in the home at the time of the arrest. The Department of Children and Families responded to residence to assist with the children.

Both are facing a long list of charges, including three counts of risk of injury to a minor.