Plainfield man, woman arrested on drug charges with kids in home

By Published:

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–Police in Plainfield made two drug-related arrests on Saturday. Officers seized about 10 grams of heroin and about six grams of crack cocaine from a home on Norwich Road.

32-year-old Michael Devost and 25-year-old Deeonna Benoit-Bouchard were arrested. Police said Devost threw drugs out a third-story window in an attempt to hide them from police.

The drugs were found in the driveway, and picked up by police as evidence.

Related Content: Plainfield Police arrest man accused of selling narcotics

Three children were also in the home at the time of the arrest. The Department of Children and Families responded to residence to assist with the children.

Both are facing a long list of charges, including three counts of risk of injury to a minor.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s