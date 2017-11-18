Silk’n Sounds Winter Swing Concert

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A night of music to help families in need; this morning Deanna Rozak and Christine Hayes from Silk’n Sounds Chorus stopped by our studio to talk about their Winter Swing concert and how it benefits the families of New Reach.

We will be performing jazz as well as holiday favorites and are excited to be featuring world renowned vibes player Arthur Lipner. We will be also be joined by the North Haven High School girls acappella chorus to add some youthful vibes. Come enjoy a truly unique musical experience.

Silk’n Sounds is a non-profit organization that supports New Reach. New Reach has been providing shelter since 1990 to women and children who are homeless.

The Winter Swing Concert is Sunday, December 10th at 2 p.m.

For Tickets: https://silknsounds.ticketbud.com/silk-n-sounds-chorus-winter-swing