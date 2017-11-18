Thank you for helping donate to the Forecast to End Hunger Food Drive

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–All of us at News 8 would like to thank all of the wonderful people who came out to help with the Forecast to End Hunger food drive at the Shop Rite in East Haven on Saturday.

So many of you donated turkeys and non-perishable items, all of which is now at the Connecticut Food Bank.

Nationally, a shocking 1 in 8 Americans—more than 41 million people—struggle with hunger. Here in Connecticut, nearly half a million residents struggle with hunger and more than 127,000 children are food insecure. Food security is a fundamental first step toward economic mobility and empowerment.

Your donations will help so many local families as we head into the holiday season.

