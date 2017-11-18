Which snowblower should you buy?

Related Coverage Today’s CT Forecast

(WTNH)–Winter is coming, and it’s not too soon to talk about snowblowers.

It hasn’t snowed yet in Connecticut, but it will soon, and if you’re looking to buy a new snowblower, you have to make sure it’s the right size. It may come as a surprise, but there are a lot of different kinds out there.

The 2-stage snowblowers have a slower-speed auger in the front, are self-propelled and work really well in big storms. The downside is, they are very heavy, and won’t scrape down to the pavement, which may make single-stage snowblowers better if you don’t get a lot of snow in your town.

The single stage ones are also a lot lighter, and much more efficient.

Some of the latest models include metal teeth that help break up ice. But these will not be able to handle a big storm, and you may need a shovel in the next big blizzard you buy one of those.

What about those electric snowblowers, which are less expensive? An expert we talked to said they really aren’t effective at handling much more than a few inches on small sidewalks or decks close to the house.

Which snowlbower is ideal? Watch the video above for more.