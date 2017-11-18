Woman steals cancer research donation jar from liquor store

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Police in East Haven are searching for a woman who stole a cancer research donation jar from a liquor store. The incident happened on Thursday at East Haven Discount Wine and Liquors on Foxon Road.

Police released surveillance video of the incident on Saturday, and in it you can see the woman grab the jar from the counter, then walk out the door.

The woman is described as heavier-set, either white or Hispanic. She was wearing a grey American Eagle hoodie and sunglasses, and entered the store at 1:13 p.m.

Police are asking anyone who might be able to identify her to give them a call.

