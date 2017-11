WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident and fire in Woodstock that left the driver dead early Saturday morning.

Police report that the vehicle was travelling west on RT 171 approaching Woodstock when it drove off the roadway, hitting a tree and catching fire. When police arrived on scene, they found the operator of the vehicle deceased.

The accident is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to called Troop D at 860-779-4900.