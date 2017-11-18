Yale takes 17-3 halftime lead in “The Game” with Ivy title on the line

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Yale will head into the locker room with a 17-3 lead over Harvard in “The Game.”

The Bulldogs can earn their first outright Ivy League football title since 1980 with a win in the 134th edition of one of the oldest and most storied rivalry games in college football.

Yale’s Alex Galland hit a 25-yard field goal to close out the first half and make it 17 straight points for the Bulldogs.

Yale’s Malcolm Dixon recovered a fumble off of a Harvard pitch and raced it into the end zone to grab a 14-3 lead with 5:31 in the first half.

The score came almost immediately after JP Shohfi caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Kurt Rawlings to give Yale its first lead of the game with 6:26 left in the first half. Shohfi made a 46-yard reception earlier in the drive to get the Bulldogs inside the Harvard 10.

Harvard took a 3-0 lead on a 29-yard field goal with 7:23 left in the first quarter.

Yale had lost nine straight to Harvard before winning 21-14 in Cambridge last year, denying the Crimson a fourth straight Ivy League title.

