Yale takes 17-3 halftime lead in “The Game” with Ivy title on the line

Harvard and Yale at the line of scrimmage for the snap during the first half of an NCAA football game at Harvard Stadium in Cambridge, Mass. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Yale will head into the locker room with a 17-3 lead over Harvard in  “The Game.”

The Bulldogs can earn their first outright Ivy League football title since 1980 with a win in the 134th edition of one of the oldest and most storied rivalry games in college football.

Yale’s Alex Galland hit a 25-yard field goal to close out the first half and make it 17 straight points for the Bulldogs.

Yale’s Malcolm Dixon recovered a fumble off of a Harvard pitch and raced it into the end zone to grab a 14-3 lead with 5:31 in the first half.

The score came almost immediately after JP Shohfi caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Kurt Rawlings to give Yale its first lead of the game with 6:26 left in the first half. Shohfi made a 46-yard reception earlier in the drive to get the Bulldogs inside the Harvard 10.

Harvard took a 3-0 lead on a 29-yard field goal with 7:23 left in the first quarter.

Yale had lost nine straight to Harvard before winning 21-14 in Cambridge last year, denying the Crimson a fourth straight Ivy League title.

